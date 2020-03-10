According to the latest figures released by Public Health England, the Isle of Wight still has ‘one’ case of COVID-19 today (Tuesday).

It comes as a sixth person in the UK has died after testing positive for the virus.

A man in his 80s has passed away in hospital in Watford, like in the five previous fatal cases, officials say he had underlying health problems.

As first reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Arreton Primary School reassured parents this morning, after it was revealed one of its pupils is in self-isolation over Coronavirus fears.

Arreton Primary says the student is not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 – and has not returned to school as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight reported its first case of the virus on Saturday (7).

Find all the latest advice for the Isle of Wight here.



