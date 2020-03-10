The Isle of Wight’s top dogs are celebrating success at this year’s Crufts event.

From Japanese Spitz dogs to Spanish Water dogs, around 13 competitors from across the Island were unleashed.

Islander Cheryl Blackley’s Cocker Spaniel, Rummy – aka Cooleela Operation Dynamo Wightroche – took the lead as they came first in the Graduate Dog class.

Cheryl’s Dotty was also named as the second best puppy bitch.

Isle of Wight-born Gemma McCartney, went barking mad after Freddie (a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen) won Best of Breed.

Suzan Mootaz, from Sandown, entered with her Japanese Spitz, Yoshi.

She claimed first in Limit Dog, then Best Dog of Breed.

Shanklin’s Dyan Northard had two Spanish Water Dogs in the international competition.

Valentisimo’s Lugo (aka Zorro) came second in the Good Citizen Dog category, while Oh Sancha Vom Hause Kristo (aka Sancha) came second in the Junior Bitch class.

Binni Millichamp, from East Cowes, had success with her Labradors. Torin came in first in the Junior class and Eddie came in third in the Postgraduate class.

