The government’s defeated an attempt, backed by the Isle of Wight’s MP, to block Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G network.

Bob Seely was one of a number of prominent MPs supporting an amendment put forward in Parliament today (Tuesday).

If voted through, it would have seen “high risk vendors” – including the Chinese tech firm – banned from helping to build the UK’s 5G network after 2022.

A majority of 24 rejected the amendment to the government’s Telecoms Infrastructure Bill.

Despite the defeat, Mr Seely tweeted “it was a strong first showing”.

Gov’t majority cut substantially on first #Huawei vote in the UK. Surprised by the significant cut in Gov’t majority considering the Bill was not even the right vehicle. It was a strong first showing.#HuaweiDebate #5G #Telecoms — Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) March 10, 2020