The government’s defeated an attempt, backed by the Isle of Wight’s MP, to block Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G network.
Bob Seely was one of a number of prominent MPs supporting an amendment put forward in Parliament today (Tuesday).
If voted through, it would have seen “high risk vendors” – including the Chinese tech firm – banned from helping to build the UK’s 5G network after 2022.
A majority of 24 rejected the amendment to the government’s Telecoms Infrastructure Bill.
Despite the defeat, Mr Seely tweeted “it was a strong first showing”.
Gov’t majority cut substantially on first #Huawei vote in the UK. Surprised by the significant cut in Gov’t majority considering the Bill was not even the right vehicle. It was a strong first showing.#HuaweiDebate #5G #Telecoms
— Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) March 10, 2020
It means Boris Johnson has survived his first House of Commons rebellion since the general election.