Shanklin are through to the Hampshire Cup final for the first time in the club’s history after a dramatic 94th minute winner against Fareham Reserves.

Tied at 1-1, the game seemed destined to go straight to penalties – before Shanklin were awarded a spot kick when wing-back, Gary Scott-Jackson, was sent tumbling inside the box.

Striker, Pete Wilson, deputising on penalties for Iain Seabrook who went of injured, confidently stepped up to put Shanklin into the final, where they will play fellow Island side, Brading Town.

The home side took the lead midway through the first half when a speculative shot from the edge of the box from Wilson, deceived the Fareham goalkeeper who could only fumble it into the net.

Wilson had two chances to extend Shanklin’s lead, but put his efforts over the crossbar.

Fareham drew level on the stroke of half time – and could’ve snatched a victory in the second half, but for a good save by Shanklin ‘keeper, Jack Powell.

And just as the game looked set to go to penalties to decide the tie, Wilson slotted his spot kick home to send Shanklin through with a 2-1 win, deep into injury time.

Shanklin Manager, Paul Haward said:

“I thought the game was going to penalties – I’d even written my list of who was going to take them for us. “We were camped in their half during the second half but we just kept going until the end and managed to get the win. “For two Island sides to get to the final is something quite special.”

Shanklin goalscorer, Pete Wilson, said:

“It was a really tough game, but we dug deep and managed to get the win. “As soon as Iain (Seabrook) went off, I was definitely having the penalty. “The conditions were quite tricky actually, especially in the first half with the wind, and I think that might’ve helped my first goal a bit as the ‘keeper fumbled it. “The game got re-arranged due to bad weather the weekend before – and I would have missed it because I was in Rome! “It’s the first all-Island Hampshire Cup Final – it’s brilliant for Island football.”

Shanklin will play Brading Town in the final on Saturday, April 25 at Westwood Park, Cowes. Kick off is 6pm.

