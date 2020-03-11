Here are the key points from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget speech. Refresh the page for updates as they happen:

Economic forecasts

Independent Office for Budget Responsibility, without accounting for the impact of coronavirus, has forecast UK growth of 1.1% in 2020 , 1.8% in 2021.

Coronavirus – public services

Government measures amount to £7bn in support for the self-employed, businesses and vulnerable people. £5bn emergency response fund for NHS and public services.

Coronavirus – businesses

Loans available to help small and medium-sized businesses. Business rates abolished for retail, leisure or hospitality business with a rateable value below £51,000.

Coronavirus – workers

Statutory sick pay: Available to those advised to self-isolate – even if they haven’t yet presented with symptoms. More help for self-employed or those in gig economy.

The cost of providing Statutory Sick Pay to any employee off work due to coronavirus will, for up to 14 days, be met by the government in full.

Coronavirus – NHS

NHS will get the resources it requires whatever it needs, whatever it costs.

Coronavirus

Responses designed to be complementary to measures announced by Bank of England. Three point plan

Warns of temporary disruption to economy. Says it will be tough and significant but insists things will return to normal.

What everyone needs to know is that we are doing everything we can to keep this country, and our people, healthy and financially secure amid fight against coronavirus. Aim to bring stability and security.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2020: Budget 2020: Key points explained



