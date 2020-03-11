Chancellor Rishi Sunak will reveal his first budget on Wednesday after just 27 days in the job. But what is he expected to announce? And what else should you be looking out for?

WHAT IS EXPECTED?

Coronavirus

The global coronavirus outbreak, which has seen stock markets crash and countries such as Italy place their entire population into quarantine, has naturally dominated the build-up to the budget.

The chancellor has promised to give the NHS whatever it needs in response to COVID-19, while he is also expected to set out measures to support affected businesses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced a change to rules on sick pay, but Mr Sunak is under pressure to go further and help low earners and those who are self-employed.

Floods

The coronavirus crisis came shortly after many parts of the UK were struck by severe flooding, leading to criticism of the prime minister’s response.

Mr Sunak will use the budget to announce a doubling of spending on flood defences – an increase from £2.6bn to £5.2bn between 2015 and 2021.

National insurance

The chancellor will reportedly raise the employment allowance from £3,000 to £4,000, meaning firms will not have to pay employer national insurance contributions on the first £4,000 of their annual bill.

The action for small businesses was promised in the Conservative manifesto before the general election.

The Federation of Small Businesses has welcomed the move at a time when firms will face an increase in the minimum wage from next month.

Infrastructure

A big gesture as part of the government’s leveling up commitment will be what the Treasury is calling historic levels of investment in roads, railways and housing.

Mr Sunak will announce he is tripling the average net infrastructure investment in the next five years.

Military veterans

Another change on national insurance will see firms who employ military veterans pay no national insurance contributions for the first year of their work.

Broadband

Mr Sunak will seek to fulfil a further Conservative manifesto promise by confirming a £5bn investment to roll out faster broadband across the UK by 2025.

The Tories have pledged to bring full fibre and gigabit-capable broadband to every home and business in Britain within five years.

The chancellor is also expected to announce a £1bn deal with the mobile phone industry to boost 4G coverage.

‘Tampon tax’

The chancellor will scrap VAT on women’s sanitary products, in a move being celebrated by tampon tax campaigners.

There is currently a 5% levy on women’s sanitary products, which ministers have said they were prevented from removing due to EU rules on VAT.

Under the plans, VAT on sanitary products will be abolished from 1 January 2021.

Exports

Mr Sunak is reportedly preparing a £5bn package of loans to encourage investment in UK exporters, with it hoped the money will encourage green growth and boost the defence industry.

Criminal probation

Extra cash is being pledged by Mr Sunak to toughen measures for criminals on probation.

More sophisticated electronic tags, for those released from prison half-way through their sentences, will monitor location and also analyse if alcohol has been drunk by measuring samples of skin sweat every 30 minutes.

The investment will also pay for the tightening of curfews and increasing the hours of unpaid work that those undertaking community service need to carry out.

Domestic abuse

Mr Sunak will spend £10m to curb domestic abuse by tackling high-risk, high-harm perpetrators through early action and using one-to-one interventions.

A further £5m will be used to trial a new domestic abuse court.

The chancellor will also spend £15m to improve the court process for victims of rape and sexual abuse.

That money will go on hiring independent sexual advisers who are trained to guide and support victims through the justice system.

Spitfire memorial

A planned memorial in Southampton to commemorate the Spitfire is to receive a £3m grant from the government.

This year is the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Public toilets

Mr Sunak is set to spend £30m on new fully accessible public toilets – with specialist equipment such as an adult-sized changing bench and a hoist system – as well as making such facilities compulsory in new public buildings by the end of the year.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

Fuel duty

The chancellor will be looking at ways to fund his spending pledges, perhaps through tax changes.

In the days before the budget, a group of Conservative MPs warned Mr Sunak not to hike fuel duty as they urged him to show they are a government for workers.

Despite fuel duty having been frozen since 2010, it has been reported the chancellor could move to end the long freeze as part of measures to help the UK meet climate change targets.

Pension tax relief

Mr Sunak could also help fund his spending pledges by axing higher-rate pension tax relief, which has been a heavily speculated move.

It has been estimated this could generate an annual saving for the Treasury of £10bn.

Entrepreneurs’ relief

The Conservative manifesto promised to review and reform entrepreneurs’ relief, which cuts the amount of capital gains tax paid when business owners sell their firms.

It was set up in a bid to encourage people to start businesses, but it has been suggested Mr Sunak might bring entreperneurs’ relief to an end on the grounds that it disproportionately helps richer people in the South of England.

However, others have argued the scheme is growing much faster in the North than in London and should be kept.

Fiscal rules

In the Conservative manifesto, the party promised they would stick to a number of fiscal rules.

This included not borrowing to fund day-to-day spending, ensuring public sector net investment averages no more than 3% of GDP, and to reassess spending if debt interest reaches 6% of revenue.

The Tories also promised that debt would be lower at the end of this parliament, in 2024.

Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid drew up the rules but, following his resignation, his successor Mr Sunak has hinted he could make them more flexible.

