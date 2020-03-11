Hit Channel 4 programme – Naked Attraction – is looking for contestants from the Isle of Wight.

The show is currently casting for a new series, which involves a clothed person selecting one contestant to date from six naked people, whose bodies and then faces are gradually revealed through successive rounds, from the feet up.

A spokesperson for the show said:

“There is no limit on gender, sexuality or body type –as long as you’re over 18 and looking for love then we want to speak to you!”

If you are aged over 18 and want to apply, more details can be found https://studiolambert.com/take-part-naked-attraction.html



