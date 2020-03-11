Coastguard teams on the Isle of Wight have helped transfer two people to hospital on the mainland.
Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team was called at 11.20pm last night (Tuesday).
The team was tasked – alongside Yarmouth RNLI Lifeboat to transfer two casualties across to Hamble – and on to Southampton General Hospital.
A Ventnor Coastguard spokesperson said:
“Both being time critical transfers, we assisted in the transfer onto the lifeboat from Trinity Landing, Cowes.”
📟 CALLOUT 10.03.20 23:20 12/2020 📟Tasked alongside Yarmouth RNLI Lifeboat to transfer 2 casualties across to…
