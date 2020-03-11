One of the Isle of Wight’s popular summer beachside restaurants reopens for business today (Wednesday).

Nestled in Colwell Bay on the Island’s glorious shoreline, The Hut has established itself as one of the UK’s most iconic coastal destinations.

This summer, the kitchen will be headed up by new Head Chef, Gavin Gordon, who will continue to serve an eclectic menu combining culinary classics with innovative twists, making for a refreshing approach to typical seaside dining.

Located on the north western coast of the Isle of Wight, The Hut is also a 20-minute RIB journey from Lymington and a 35-minute RIB journey from Southampton.

The team also offer a personal tender service from your boat that operates throughout the day, guaranteeing an exciting and swift arrival to your table. Alternatively, day-trippers can take advantage of a ride in The Huts renovated Land Rover 101 forward control.

From today (Wednesday), The Hut will be open from Wednesday to Sunday lunch, until April, when the restaurant and bar will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and everything in-between.





