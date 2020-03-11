The organisers of Walk the Wight say the event will go ahead as planned, however it is ‘regularly assessing’ plans in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mountbatten, which runs it, say they are encouraging people to sign up as normal.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, registration for Islanders is now open.

A spokesperson for the event said:

“In light of the changing situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), Mountbatten is regularly assessing and reviewing our plans for our forthcoming major fundraising events, including Walk the Wight. “At the moment, Walk the Wight with Mountbatten 2020 is going ahead as planned and we encourage people to continue to sign up as normal. “Our main priority is always the safety and health of all our participants, external supporters, staff and volunteers, who help Mountbatten to stage the event. “We will, therefore, implement any official recommendations or advice from Public Health England and other relevant organisations as the situation changes and further advice is given.”

Islanders are being urged to follow the latest official advice and information on coronavirus, which can be found at www.mountbatten.org.uk, UK Government, Public Health England and NHS.





