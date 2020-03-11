Coronavirus cases remain at one on the Isle of Wight – according to the latest figures released today (Wednesday) by Public Health England.

The patient is being treated at St Mary’s Hospital and was diagnosed on Saturday.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen by 83 in the last 24 hours. 456 people have now tested positive for it.

Earlier today, Mountbatten said it is ‘assessing’ plans for Walk the Wight but the event will go-ahead at the moment.

Organisers of the Isle of Wight Scooter Rally also confirmed – the August Bank Holliday event will take place – despite rumours circulating online that it had been cancelled due to the outbreak.

As previously reported, Arreton Primary reassured parents yesterday (Tuesday) after one of its pupils is self-isolating, following a visit to family on the mainland who have recently tested positive.

Meanwhile, a second child at Ryde School in the upper sixth form is also self-isolating as a double precaution – after his parents recently came into contact with the only confirmed case on the Isle of Wight.



