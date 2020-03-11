The floating bridge is suspended today (Wednesday).
The Isle of Wight Council says it’s because of an “exceptionally high tide”.
It’s hoped it will be running again by 2pm.
The Isle of Wight Council says it’s because of an “exceptionally high tide”.
It’s hoped it will be running again by 2pm.
We use cookies to offer you a better browsing experience, analyze site traffic, personalize content, and serve targeted advertisements. Read about how we use cookies and how you can control them by clicking "Privacy Preferences". If you continue to use this site, you consent to our use of cookies.