Do we need a community space or hub in the South Wight area? SWAY (South Wight Area Youth) is asking for your ideas…

SWAY says the extended community of South Wight has lost one of the few great places for meeting up, since the closure of Chale Green Stores, the Cafe and Post Office.

Meetings are planned this month with Parish Councils, community groups, and prospective funders so locals can help develop what a hub would offer and where to locate it.

Why create a hub?

By creating a Community Hub in the South Wight Area, SWAY believes it would offer a space for agencies and organisations to hold surgeries and meet with people easily and confidentially, and reduce the feeling of isolation and remoteness for young people and families.

This community facility could also offer opportunities for people to meet socially, create a centre for training, work experience and other community activities.

What does SWAY do?

For the last 5 years, SWAY has been providing clubs and activities for young people in the south Wight and assisting families through many situations, as well as putting them in touch with a variety of organisations to support them.

SWAY has helped improve their opportunities and increase their confidence to seek solutions to the challenges they face and build their resilience.

Public meeting dates (all at 7pm):

In the coming weeks, SWAY is planning a number of public meetings in the South Wight and is keen for anyone to come along to discuss the idea further.

Niton Village Hall on March 18

Chale WI Hut on March 19

Brighstone Village Hall on March 24

Brook Village Hall on March 25

Contact [email protected] or call 01983 731873 for more information.



