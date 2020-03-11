Proceedings turned sour at an Isle of Wight Council meeting yesterday (Tuesday) — when one councillor was branded a coward by another.

During members’ questions at last night’s corporate scrutiny committee meeting, Cllr Geoff Brodie asked a question of the acting chair Cllr Michael Lilley — a former political ally as a member of the 1957 Group — which called into doubt the nature of the scrutiny provided on the committee.

Cllr Brodie, Newport East ward representative, said:

“Now that your committee has a Conservative administration majority are you, the vice chair, the chair and leader of the Island Independent group not just providing a cloak of respectability to corporate scrutiny rather than meaningful and unrewarded challenge?”

He also asked why scrutiny committee chair Cllr Andrew Garratt and Cllr Lilley had not ‘stood up’ to the administration over the control of the committee’s agenda in the past two years — saying if they had it may have secured the confidence of all opposition councillors.

Cllr Lilley replied, saying a written response would given to Cllr Brodie from Cllr Garratt, who was unable to attend the meeting due to personal matters, and one from himself as vice-chair.

Cllr Brodie said:

“People do not realise you have now joined the Island Independents just so you can keep your position on this committee, in one of the most dishonourable acts I have come across in this council in the last few years.”

The meeting was closed shortly after the remarks but not before Cllr Brodie called Cllr Lilley a coward.

A response came from across the chamber when Cllr Clare Mosdell said Cllr Brodie was a bully for using the ‘offensive’ word.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Lilley said the 1957 Group had been disbanded and was only ever an agreement which could be called off at any time.

In a statement, the former independent Green councillor, confirmed he had joined the Island Independents.

He said:

“I firmly believe it will give me an even stronger voice and that I will have the best opportunity to grow and develop as a local independent councillor for the benefit of Ryde East residents and the wider Island community.”

Leader of the Island Independents, Cllr Debbie Andre, said she was delighted to welcome Cllr Lilley to the group.

“Michael brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, especially in the field of mental health and youth work, and will be an asset to the team,” she said. “I offer my full support to Michael and welcome his input on the various committees on which we sit.”





