Wessex Cancer Trust’s Rainbow Run is bringing bubble fun to Sandown Airport for the first time this summer.

The popular family fundraiser will feature ten giant inflatables, five colour stations and two new bubble stations – making it more chaotic and colourful than ever before!

Now in its third year, the 3km event has so far raised more than £70,000 for Islanders affected by cancer, with nearly 2,000 people taking part.

Rainbow Run – Bubble Fun will take place on July 26.

Wessex Cancer Trust’s Community Engagement Manager, Lorraine White, said:

“We’re super excited to be adding bubbles to the mix at this year’s Rainbow Run! The combination of giant inflatables, rainbow-coloured powder paint and an amazing atmosphere makes it such a popular and fun event but we think this new addition is sure to make it our best yet. “Please join us on July 26th and walk, run or dance your way through the Island’s happiest 3k while raising money for Islanders affected by cancer.”

The event, which is once again sponsored by ARID Design and Management Consultants, will also include live music, food vans and a licensed bar.

Entry is now open and you can sign up here by April 12.

All participants will receive a medal for taking part and those who raise more than £50 in

sponsorship by June 26th will become star fundraisers, receiving a branded T-shirt to wear on the day. For the first time, there are also a limited number of VIP packages available.

If your business is interested in becoming an event sponsor, Wessex Cancer Trust would love to hear from you.

For more information, e-mail [email protected] or call 07785 472863





