The Isle of Wight Scooter Rally will “100 per cent” go ahead, according to organisers, despite rumours it has been cancelled over coronavirus.

V.F.M which organises the event told Isle of Wight Radio Islanders must “ignore misinformation on social media” – after rumours circulated saying the event was called off.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, it was announced a change of location for the event, which will now take place at Sandown Airport, rather than Smallbrook Stadium.

Organiser Steve Foster told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Just to confirm that the rally is 100% going ahead at its new central hub, Sandown Airport. We are looking forward to hosting the event August Bank holiday weekend at our exciting new venue. “Bands confirmed up till now, are the Total Stone Roses, and Soul Legend Angelo Starr & The Team. Plus top Rally Djs, huge parts fair and Scooter Show. “Please can you ignore any misinformation on social media by using VFMs genuine rally Facebook page or logging on to vfmscoot.com”

The event will take place over the August Bank Holliday weekend. Log in to the official site here. Tickets are on sale here. Go to the scooter rally Facebook page here.





