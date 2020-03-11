Endometriosis Awareness Month (March) will turn the Spinnaker Tower yellow tonight (Wednesday) thanks to an Isle of Wight woman.

As previously reported, Georgia Day from Ryde created a support group on Facebook – after she was diagnosed with the woman’s health condition – which has no cure.

Endometriosis Awareness month takes place across the globe – with a mission to raise awareness of the disease which affects an estimated 176 million women worldwide.

Portsmouth’s landmark will light up at 5pm this evening.

Georgia told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I was diagnosed with Endometriosis November 4th 2019. Unfortunately I failed to get support and a diagnosis so had to pay privately on the mainland after suffering for 2 years with symptoms. It takes 7-10 years for a diagnosis.”

Working with Endometriosis South Coast Charity – a photoshoot was organised at Isle Click Photography – for women on the Island and Portsmouth.

Georgia added:

“1 in 10 women have it [Endometriosis] it causes major infertility issues along with women having to have a hysterectomy at young ages. It costs the UK economy 82 billion in work loss, health care costs and treatment.”

Georgia says 6,242 women are estimated to have the condition on the Isle of Wight alone. Meanwhile, a 1920's themed prohibition evening is happening which will include live music, dancing, canapes and drink deals. The event is at Bar 74, Ryde on March 21 (Saturday).






