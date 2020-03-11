Level 42 have revealed dates to play in Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have been postponed.

The decision is understood to have been made made due to travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from Showcase Entertainment Group Ltd reads:

“Showcase Entertainment Group and Level 42 regret to announce the postponement of the following shows till March / April 2021.

May 14 Astor Theatre, Perth

May 16 Palais Theatre, Melbourne

May 18 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

May 20 Civic Theatre, Auckland

“This is due to postponement of their scheduled Asian tour which preceded the Australian and New Zealand dates due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19. “Mark King and the band apologise for any inconvenience this has caused their fans and look forward to meeting everyone….FINALLY…. in 2021. “An announcement of new dates will be made within 48 hours but all seats are valid for the new dates. Any refund requests should be directed to the official ticket seller.”

The Isle of Wight’s Mark King moved to reassure fans on Twitter that future dates will be scheduled.

Not cancelled, postponed!

We are trying to book the new dates now and will post an official announcement when we have them. 😷 https://t.co/GdGy07REMQ — Mark King (@markking) March 10, 2020

Level 42 had been due to play in Tokyo, Osaka and Yokohama in May, while they were also due to perform in Singapore.



