Tonight’s Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed "as a precautionary measure" after Arsenal personnel came into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

The decision came after it emerged that some players and staff from Arsenal had contact with the Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19.

Mr Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, watched the Greek side beat the north London club at the Emirates Stadium on 27 February, just 13 days ago.

The players and staff affected have been placed in self-isolation as a precaution until the 14-day period advised by the government is up. They are expected to return to training on Friday.

The Premier League said in a statement: Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation.

The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight’s game will be rearranged.

It is the first top-flight game in England to be called off because of the outbreak – and the league said no other fixtures were in immediate danger of being postponed. Many other sporting events worldwide have been cancelled, postponed or played behind closed doors.

Arsenal said the risk to their players was extremely low but they would follow medical guidelines.

The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low, Arsenal said in a statement.

However, we are strictly following government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match, will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

Arsenal went on: We fully understand how disappointing this is for our supporters, in particular those who were travelling to Manchester for tonight’s match. Tickets will be valid for the match when it’s rearranged.

It added that as a precautionary measure the club was contacting other Arsenal guests or staff who had been in the directors’ box restaurant at the Olympiacos game to advise them what steps to take, although it stressed that it did not believe there had been any close contact with Mr Marinakis.

It added: Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Mr Marinakis a swift recovery and we look forward to the players and staff returning to work on Friday in preparation for our match at Brighton.

