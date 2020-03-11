Police are cracking down on mobile phone users on the Isle of Wight in a pre-planned operation today (Wednesday).

The Hampshire Constabulary Road Safety Unit is out on the Island looking for mobile phone offences.

On Twitter, @HantsPolRoads said that one person had been caught within minutes of leaving the police station.

The message is clear – don’t use your mobile phone while driving.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR