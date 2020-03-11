Police are cracking down on mobile phone users on the Isle of Wight in a pre-planned operation today (Wednesday).

The Hampshire Constabulary Road Safety Unit is out on the Island looking for mobile phone offences.

On Twitter, @HantsPolRoads said that one person had been caught within minutes of leaving the police station.

The message is clear – don’t use your mobile phone while driving.

Road Safety Unit out on the IOW today looking for mobile phone offences. Within a minute of leaving the station, a ticket has been issued. Just dont use your phone whilst driving. It’s that simple #WeCouldBeAnywhere@IOWightPolice @iwightfire @tvprp @IslandRoads @HantsPCC pic.twitter.com/K89PGchLEQ — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) March 11, 2020





