The Isle of Wight’s young stars have skated to success in their latest national competition.

Two out of three of the Island’s synchronised skating teams picked up silverware in the Steel City Trophy in Sheffield over the weekend.

The Isle of Wight Ice Dance and Figure Skating Club’s youngest team, the Wight Sequins, scooped an impressive third place in the Pre-Juvenile category. That is an improvement from their fifth place finish last year.

Wight Sparkles also took to the ice, skating to pop band Spice Girls in the Basic Novice Category. They managed to get their hands on a silver medal.

Wight Crystals did not get any silverware in the Mixed Age Category, having faced tough competition from 11 teams.

Nevertheless, the Isle of Wight Ice Dance and Figure Skating Club says it is a ‘fantastic ending to the season’:

“This has been such a boost to all the teams and with their limited ice time is so impressive and truly highlights the dedication and determination of these skaters!! “And as we hang up the Toy Story, Greatest Showman and the Sparkling sequin dresses the hard work starts again, choosing music, planning routines, designing dresses, fundraising all for next season.”

The teams have not had an ice rink on the Island since Ryde Arena closed its doors around four years ago.

They are supported by Wightlink in the Community.

The sponsorship provides them with discounted ferry travel to the mainland.



