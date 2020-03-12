Island schools should stay open according to the Isle of Wight Council – although the situation is ‘rapidly changing’.

Schools are being advised and updated daily by the Department for Education about the ongoing Covid-19 situation – which has claimed ten lives and infected nearly 600 people in the UK.

Irish Prime Minister, Leo Vardkar, announced earlier today (Tuesday) schools in Ireland will shut to help control the spread of the disease.

In the last few minutes, the UK government’s decided to step up its action on coronavirus – by moving to the so-called ‘delay’ phase of its plan.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon says the decision was taken during a Cobra meeting this afternoon.

Schools across the country are being told they should not close, however.

The Isle of Wight Council has said schools should continue to operate as normal as it follows national guidance.

However, as the situation is ‘rapidly changing’, the council said if the advice from government is updated it will take the ‘required steps to implement that advice’.

The Department for Education has set up a coronavirus helpline to answer questions relating to education and children’s social care where staff, parents and young people can find answers. To phone the helpline, call 0800 046 8687.

Schools sent advice to Island parents about how to contain the germs in newsletters last week.

By Local Democracy Reporter, Louise Hill.



