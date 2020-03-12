The UK is making "extensive preparations" to move to the next phase in its response to the coronavirus outbreak – the "delay" phase.

Britain is currently in the first phase: containment; but Boris Johnson has announced the current strategy of just containing COVID-19 is extremely unlikely to work on its own.

Here’s what each phase means.

Phase one – containment

The containment stage involves trying to catch cases early and trace all contacts to avoid the spread of the disease.

It’s also hoped such measures will prevent a heavy burden on the healthcare system, which would struggle to cope with the demand caused by a massive influx of COVID-19 cases.

This is important as vulnerable patients may need to stay in hospital for a long time, adding to pressure facing an already-stretched NHS.

As part of the plan, hospitals are planning for a potential influx.

Healthcare staff have been given extra medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Authorities have gained powers to detain and isolate infected people, as well as ensure high-risk people flying into the country have been cleared by a doctor.

The plan states that the goal of the containment stage is to prevent the disease taking hold in this country for as long as is reasonably possible.

Phase two – delay

If containment does not work and the number of cases rise dramatically, the country will enter the delay stage – a seemingly imminent progression.

This means the government will ramp up efforts to delay the spread of the illness, by considering measures such as closing schools, postponing or cancelling large-scale gatherings and encouraging people to work from home.

These social distancing tactics are the main tools available to try to prevent accelerated transmission when no vaccine is yet available. They’re also widely understood to have been behind slowing the spread in China, where the outbreak began. A key challenge at this stage will be balancing the plight to eradicate the virus, while minimising impact on society and the economy.

Phase three – research

If delaying the spread has failed, the government will intensify its focus on finding out more about how the virus spreads and how those who are infected can be treated most effectively.

The UK hopes to delay the peak of a coronavirus outbreak until the summer months, when there is more time for this research and less winter pressures on the NHS.

The government has put £40m into finding a vaccine for the virus, which is undergoing clinical testing and is likely still several months off.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that there is more optimism about treatments to lessen the effect of the virus on those who are infected. Another useful tool being developed is a blood test which can help reveal how the disease spreads by testing if someone has been cleared of it. The current swab test can only test if the infection is present.

Phase four – mitigate

The government’s plan implies this is essentially the worst-case scenario, saying during this phase the pressures on services and wider society may start to become significant and clearly noticeable. At this stage, the virus would be considered widespread.

Police could be reduced to just dealing with very serious crimes and maintaining public order if officer numbers drop. The NHS could be closed to all but critical care and retired NHS staff could be called back to duty. This stage aims to ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and health workers are supported with the inevitable surge in demand.

So, will the plan work?

This is difficult to tell, but Boris Johnson said advice received from the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) was that some of the measures aimed at delaying the spread were slightly counter-intuitive.

Things like closing schools and stopping big gatherings don’t work as well perhaps as people think in stopping the spread, he said.

The most-circulated piece of advice that is likely to endure as the plan develops is simple: wash your hands thoroughly and often.

