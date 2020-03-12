Investments have been made to improve access to locally produced meat on the Isle of Wight and transform livestock production on an Island farm.

Cheverton Farm – a leading Isle of Wight beef and lamb producer – has invested in a state-of-the-art processing facility with the aim of providing a direct route to market for Island reared beef and lamb.

The new plant, which includes substantial dry-ageing rooms and butchery facilities, aims to provide a central hub for Island farms and smallholdings to hang and process their livestock ready for the local market.

Inspired by recent media attention on sustainable food production, Cheverton Farm has ceased supplying national supermarkets and is now concentrating on supplying sustainable produced, high welfare and farm assured meat to the local market – minimising food miles whilst securing a future for the farm.

Cheverton farmer, Andrew Hodgson, said:

“If we are going to eat meat, then we need to do it better, and that extends to how it is matured and butchered. “At every step of the process we have identified how to optimise the quality and flavour, to produce truly outstanding meat.”





