A man who was involved in a crash on the Isle of Wight has paid tribute to the firefighters and other emergency teams who helped saved his life.

The man, Keith, was in a serious crash on the Middle Road on Christmas Eve.

He had to be flown to hospital on the mainland after suffering serious injuries.

According to the Friends of Freshwater Fire Station, Keith has continued to recover well from the collision and is now at home, as his recovery continues.

As a thank you to the emergency services, Keith kindly dropped a card and sweets off at Freshwater Fire Station to say thank you to the people who saved his life.

The reason we do what we do. This is Keith. We last saw Keith while we were cutting him out of a car following a serious…






