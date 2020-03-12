HM Coastguard assisted by Rescue Teams are searching for a ‘missing male’ this afternoon (Thursday).

HM Coastguard says it received reports of a person requiring assistance – after being cut off by the tide at Sea Cliff, between Ventnor and Niton (Binnel Bay).

HM Coastguard was called at around midday.

Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team, Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team and Bembridge Lifeboat are also in attendance.

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent is to also involved in the ongoing search.

* UPDATED: 2.03pm

* HM Coastguard says the casualty has been located safe and well and teams have stood down.



