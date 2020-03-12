More than 160 experienced mountain bikers will be put to the test, racing 26-miles across the Isle of Wight, for the 7 Hills Event.

The route follows a waymarked course designed to test a riders strength, endurance and determination – as participants take on some of the Island’s toughest off-road climbs.

It starts at Freshwater Bay and finishes at Sandown Airport, where there will be refreshments and free parking available for spectators.

A spokesperson for Freshwater Independent Lifeboat, which previously hosted the event, told Isle of Wight Radio: it is not able to this year, however, the race is still “based at its base”.

GP Sport and Wight Mountain teamed up to ensure this year’s event was made possible.

Ridders are due to arrive at Freshwater Bay from 8.30am and set off at around 10.30am this Sunday (15).



