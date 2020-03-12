The Isle of Wight has been recognised as a national leader in transformation and partnership with three iESE Transformation Awards for community based projects.

The Isle of Wight Against Scams (IWASP) won gold for its customer focus, while the council’s partnership programme for sustainable travel, delivered with a number of partners, won silver in the green public service award.

The Living Well service, delivered via Age UK Isle of Wight, also picked up a silver award for transformation in health and social care.

IWASP, hosted by the Isle of Wight Council’s trading standards team, has grown to more than 30 partners with one common aim — keeping Isle of Wight residents safe and protected from scams.

Amanda Gregory, chair of IWASP and the council’s strategic manager for regulatory services, said:

“It was an obvious choice to develop the IWASP charter and train these organisations to recognise scams, deliver our messages and make the referrals when required. “Referrals are now being received from our partners regarding potential victims, which allows trading standards to step in and help where we can. “It is through this essential partnership approach that these victims are now not suffering alone, and instances have been demonstrated where we are able to assist that consumer with further help from other organisations from us having that contact with them.”

This year iESE celebrated 11 years of the Public Sector Transformation Awards, and received hundreds of nominations from local authorities across the UK.

The event showcased the best in public sector transformation in which the council was recognised with three awards and four certificates of excellence.

Councillor Dave Stewart, council leader and Cabinet member for strategic partnerships, said:

“Congratulations to the teams and partners involved in this excellent work for their recognition with these national awards.”





