NHS England says two more patients have died from coronavirus in the UK – taking the total to number to ten.

One is a woman in her 60s who had been very unwell in hospital in Romford.

The other was an 89 year-old patient with underlying health conditions at London’s Charing Cross Hospital.

The department of Health says there are 590 cases of COVID-19 in the UK, which is a jump of 134 in the last twenty-four hours.

The government’s decided to step up its action on coronavirus – by moving to the so-called ‘delay’ phase of its plan.

Meanwhile, one case was diagnosed on the Isle of Wight last Saturday and it remains the only one so far.