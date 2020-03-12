NHS England says two more patients have died from coronavirus in the UK – taking the total to number to ten.
One is a woman in her 60s who had been very unwell in hospital in Romford.
The other was an 89 year-old patient with underlying health conditions at London’s Charing Cross Hospital.
The department of Health says there are 590 cases of COVID-19 in the UK, which is a jump of 134 in the last twenty-four hours.
The government’s decided to step up its action on coronavirus – by moving to the so-called ‘delay’ phase of its plan.
Meanwhile, one case was diagnosed on the Isle of Wight last Saturday and it remains the only one so far.
Cases across the UK can be seen via an interactive map here.