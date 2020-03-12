Motorists driving into Newport will be affected by overnight closures on Medina Way from next week.

The southbound carriageway will be closed nightly from Monday (16) for four nights.

Also closed will be the Riverway slip road and the link road between the dual-carriageway and Fairlee road.

Diversions will be in place from 7pm each evening with the road reopening at 5am.

Island Roads say the closure is required for safety during signing and lining alteration works.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight Council plans to trial a new lane system on Medina Way, to alleviate traffic congestion.



