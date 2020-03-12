Runners from the Isle of Wight took part in The Larmer Tree Half Marathon last week.

There were 382 competitors in the marathon which took place at Larmer Tree Gardens near Farnham on the mainland.

The race, held by White Star Running, involved dressing up with tutus and face-paint. It wasn’t all fun and games though, as there were some serious contenders on the off-road half marathon.

Island runners from Ryde led the way in the race, with the Ryde Harriers achieving a 2nd place finish by Trevor McAlister, with a time of 1 hour 41 minutes.

Other Islanders competing included Laurie Woodford who completed the race in 3 hours 7 minutes, along with Graham Gardner, Sian Savin, Keith Ruth, Carolyn Ward, Ken Oatley, Natalie Rose and Diana Swyers crossing the line together in 3 hours 11 minutes.



