Three white-tailed eagles released on the Isle of Wight have survived the winter and are ‘doing well and finding food independently’, according to Forestry England.

Six of the rare birds were reintroduced to the Island for the first time in 240 years last summer – three of which have survived and are being ‘closely monitored’.

The news comes after conservationists warned on Tuesday food short shortages and stormy weather caused by climate change, are creating tough conditions for the country’s seabirds and putting many at risk.

As previously reported, Forestry England said it hoped two of the birds released on the Island will breed.

A spokesperson for Forestry England told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The White-tailed eagles released on the Island last summer are closely monitored by the project team. Three are currently on the Isle of Wight and the fourth is still in Oxfordshire. All birds are doing well and finding food independently. “Throughout the winter we have been providing supplementary food at the release site and so this is available if required by the birds.”

