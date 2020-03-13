Bournemouth Football Club has confirmed five of its employees – including goalkeeper Artur Boruc – are self isolating after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Boruc, a former Southampton goalkeeper, along with four members of first team staff, are following Government guidelines.

The club says it is monitoring the situation closely.

A club spokesperson said:

“AFC Bournemouth can confirm that five of its employees are currently self-isolating, having displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“Goalkeeper Artur Boruc, along with four first team members of staff, are self-isolating in line with Government and Public Health guidelines.

“This is a precautionary measure as, at this stage, none have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“The club continues to monitor the situation closely and to take suitable measures to ensure the wellbeing of its employees and supporters.

“Further updates will be provided as necessary via the club’s website and social media channels.”

Bournemouth are scheduled to host Crystal Palace tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, top figures at Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton are self-isolating after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the clubs.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal’s game with Brighton tomorrow has been postponed.

Watford manager, Nigel Pearson, says one of his players is awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

All matches in the Champions League and Europa League next week have been postponed because of coronavirus.

It means Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers will have to wait to play the second legs of their ties in both competitions.

UEFA have made the decision due to the fast spread of Covid-19 across Europe.

It’s also been announced that England’s cricket tour in Sri Lanka has been postponed, but tomorrow’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff WILL go ahead as planned.

UPDATED: The English Football League has agreed to suspend all games until at least April due to the virus outbreak, according to Sky News.





