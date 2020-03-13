Bob Seely says he is being ‘mindful’ as to who he is in contact with and will not be doing face to face surgeries with people, however, will still be available over the phone.

Mr Seely said he will continue to ‘monitor the situation’ – after a number of MPs revealed they are self-isolating.

Bob told Isle of Wight Radio:

“As we move into the ‘delay’ phase of the response to coronavirus, it’s important for all of us to take a common sense approach based on medical advice, especially if we may come into contact with vulnerable people.

“I am very conscious that a number of MPs and Parliamentary staff are either self-isolating or have contracted coronavirus. Although I have no reason currently to think I may have contracted the virus, I am being mindful with whom I come into contact.

“I am taking steps to avoid, wherever possible, coming into direct contact with vulnerable people or people such as carers, who then come into contact with elderly or vulnerable people.

“For example, my surgeries today have all been changed from face-to-face meetings to phone calls. This measure has been put in place to protect both my constituents and my staff who would normally attend surgeries with me.

“One of the many pleasures of the role of MP for the Island is to meet so many of my constituents, so frankly the situation is frustrating. However, right now the most important thing is to ensure that we behave responsibility and with consideration to each other.

“I remain very much contactable and I will continue my work, both to deal with individual constituent issues, but also to ensure that the Island gets a better deal, so please do not hesitate to contact me should you need to.”