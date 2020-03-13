An East Cowes pre-school has been closed for a ‘deep clean’ on the advice of Public Health England.

The Isle of Wight Council says Springhill pre-school is following guidance surrounding coronavirus and it is just a ‘precautionary measure’.

A spokesperson for the council said:

“The Isle of Wight Council has been in touch with Springhill Preschool in East Cowes. “The Preschool is following Public Health England guidance and has closed for a deep clean as a precautionary measure.”

The council says the pre-school expects to be open as usual on Monday.

Members of the school community will updated with further information as necessary.

Yesterday (Thursday), the Isle of Wight Council insisted schools would remain open.

Although it conceded the situation was ‘rapidly changing’, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.



