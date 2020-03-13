209 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the UK – the biggest rise to date – bringing the total number to 798.

The Department of Health and Social Care says 32,771 people have been tested.

The news comes as the UK government’s chief scientific adviser says millions of Britons will need to get the disease in order to have “herd immunity” from future outbreaks.

Sir Patrick Valance says it’s likely to return “year-on-year”.

10 people have now died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, one diagnosed case remains on the Isle of Wight, according to the government.

It comes as a preschool in East Cowes said it was closing for a deep clean and the regulator of the Isle of Wight’s ferry operators says it won’t allow passengers to remain in their vehicles while onboard.

A number of clubs, including Bournemouth, are self-isolating and all fixtures in the Premier League have been suspended until at least April 3.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for Covid-19.



