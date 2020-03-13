The regulator of the Isle of Wight’s ferry operators says it will not allow passengers to remain in their vehicles while onboard, as Red Funnel confirms it is ‘working hard’ to make it possible amid coronavirus fears.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has told Isle of Wight Radio it is ‘a matter of balancing risks, not simply of regulation’.

Currently, MCA guidelines state vehicle decks on ships do not meet the required safety standards.

It means Wightlink and Red Funnel ferry passengers are not allowed to remain in their vehicles once the ships depart port.

An MCA spokesperson said:

“Once a ferry is loaded up and under way, the vehicle decks are not an appropriate place for people to remain in their vehicles or to move around in (should they want to reach the toilets for example). “It is much safer for passengers to exit their cars as soon as they are loaded and travel in the passenger lounges designed for this.”

However, with the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the UK daily, both companies have discussed the possibility.

Yesterday (Thursday), Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country would move out of the ‘contain’ phase of its plan to the ‘delay’ phase.

On its website, Red Funnel says:

“At this time, we can confirm that we are working hard to make this possible. “We are discussing the possibilities of this with our regulators and hope to be able to provide a full answer very shortly.”

Meanwhile, Wightlink says it is reviewing the procedure:

“Under current regulations, drivers and passengers have to vacate their vehicles before the ferry gets underway. “This policy has not changed but will be kept under review with our regulator.”

As of today (Friday), tougher restrictions, designed to protect UK residents against coronavirus, have come into effect.

Anyone with symptoms – even mild ones – should stay at home for seven days.

The MCA says it is ‘very conscious’ about the ‘fast-changing situation’ surrounding COVID-19.

It says it is ‘monitoring developments in government and international policy for public transport and public gatherings’:

“Yesterday the Prime Minister announced further measures to protect the public including that people who show signs of coughs or fevers should self-isolate and not travel. “At the present time, so long as people follow the government advice to wash hands regularly and to use the hand spray gels available on the ferries, then the MCA continues to believe that it is safer for passengers to travel in the passenger areas – which are also the muster stations in the event of an emergency – rather than stay in their cars.” “This is a matter of balancing risks, not simply of regulation. At present the professional expert advice is that we should not change the requirements for public transport or gatherings of the public. Should the risk balance and or transport priorities change then the public can rest assured that MCA in consultation with operators will put in place the appropriate measures to assure passenger safety.”





