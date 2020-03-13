Free workshops are coming to the Isle of Wight for people who are caring for or supporting someone living with dementia.

Worldwide, around 50 million people have the condition, every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases.

Charity Dementia Adventure will be in Godshill next month (April) to run the free sessions.

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help support nine holidays it is running on the Isle of Wight this year.

A spokesperson for Dementia Adventure said:

“We provide a range of services – all with nature in mind – including supporting dementia holidays, training and free Dementia Skills Sessions. Evidence shows people with dementia who engage with nature and outdoor activity have increased and sustained levels of well-being and quality of life. By focusing on what people can do, rather than what they can’t, we help support people to ‘Think Differently About Dementia’.”

The estimated proportion of the general population aged 60 and over with dementia at a given time is between five to eight per cent.

For more information about Dementia Adventure go here.

Two-day volunteer induction programmes for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer will take place on April 1-2 at Godshill Farm, with the free workshops on April 1.



