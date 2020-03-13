An interactive Easter adventure is coming to Ventnor Botanic Garden on Easter Sunday (April 12) in aid of Wessex Cancer Trust.

Enchanted Isle Princess Parties and Ventnor Botanic Garden have teamed up to put on the

Enchanted Garden Easter Adventure, with the help of four well-known characters.

Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Captain America and Spiderman will all form part of the magical trail, with visitors having to solve riddles and find clues to claim their chocolate prize.

There will also be Easter craft sessions run by Wessex Cancer Trust, opportunities for character photos and other family entertainment on site.

Natalie De Gruchy, of Enchanted Isle, said:

“We are proud to be creating an interactive Easter Adventure with the help of four of our well-known characters. “Your mission is to follow the clues around the Botanic Gardens, solve the riddles and discover who or what might be waiting for you around each corner! “With fairytale characters, superheroes and more besides, there’s someone to delight everyone on our enchanted Easter trail.”

The Easter trail will be open between 11am and 1pm.

Tickets are available online and include all-day entry to the gardens, as well as free returns within seven days.

A percentage of every ticket sold will be donated to Wessex Cancer Trust.



