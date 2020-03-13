Trading Standards is launching a new call blocking scheme for people who are bombarded with scam phone calls.

Common telephone scams, which have targeted Isle of Wight residents, include investment, pension, HMRC or computer support scams.

The person calling is often extremely professional and may pretend to be from a trusted organisation such as your bank, the police or another company you recognise. The caller may have some information on you to make them seem genuine.

If you would like to stop these criminals getting through to you, you can apply for a free trueCall call blocker at www.FriendsAgainstScams.org.uk/CallBlocker

Other top tips for dealing with scam calls:

If you have caller display on your phone and you don’t recognise the number – don’t answer it – let it go to answerphone or just ignore it.

Any unexpected/out of the blue phone call is likely to be a scam

Never give bank or personal information over the phone to somebody you don’t know.

Never be rushed into making a decision – scammers don’t like to give you time to think

If something sounds too good to be true – it probably is





