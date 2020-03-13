Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after police searched two addresses in Newport.

Police said two people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Yesterday (Thursday), officers said they found and seized a large quantity of cannabis in Arreton.

