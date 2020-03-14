As reports suggest mass gatherings in England could be banned from as early as next weekend, Isle of Wight Radio takes a look at the impact COVID-19 is having on things locally.

As of Monday (16), events with more than 500 people will be postponed in Scotland.

Sky News says it has been told by a government source that ministers want to implement a similar protocol in England.

It is hoped it will ease pressure on emergency services.

So what affect is coronavirus having on the Island’s events?

Isle of Wight Festival

The iconic event attracts thousands of revellers every year – and according to organisers that will NOT be changing as things stand.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a statement released last week said the event would go ahead as planned, at this current time.

Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran are among a stellar line up of acts scheduled to perform on the weekend of June 11-14 at Seaclose Park, Newport.

Isle of Wight Scooter Rally

Rumours circulated online last week that the annual scooter rally would NOT got ahead.

However, organisers V.F.M quickly denied the rumours.

They urged visitors to ‘ignore any misinformation’ by using its genuine rally Facebook page or heading to its website.

Spectrum the autism festival

No matter what your age, disability or where you are on the Autism spectrum, Islanders are invited to Cowes Enterprise College next month (April).

However, given recent COVID-19 events organisers are ‘keeping an eye on things’.

A statement says:

“We, at current, have no plans to cancel our events. However, we are monitoring as the situation progresses over the coming weeks. “Our event organisers are working closely with local organisations and agencies and will keep you all up to date with any changes, as necessary.”

Walk the Wight

The organisers of Walk the Wight say the event will go ahead as planned, however it is ‘regularly assessing’ plans in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mountbatten is encouraging people to sign up as normal though.

Newchurch Male Voice Choir

It is not just mass gatherings that are taking precautions because of Coronavirus.

Newchurch Male Voice Choir have suspended activities ‘until further notice’. Those behind the scenes say many of its members ‘fall into the vulnerable persons category.’

Bob Cooper stated:

“It is with regret that the Choir have taken this decision, but with the age groups and health situation of members , it was the safest action to take. “It is slightly ironic that our activity of singing actually helps to keep us fit.”



It means the group’s Binstead Methodist Church concert, on Saturday March 28, is off.

Jack Up The Summer

In keeping with other festivals, Team Jack Up says this year’s event is ‘very much going ahead as planned, as things stand.’

Organisers say they are monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation and working closely with all of the relevant agencies.

However, they are confident they will not be affected due to the ‘small-medium’ nature of the event, as opposed to a large gathering.

Isle Access

Isle Access’ accessible activities and services day has been postponed.

It was due to take place today (Saturday).

*Please note that the current status of the events listed above are subject to change.

If this is the case, Isle of Wight Radio will endeavour to update this page as soon as possible.

Know an event, however big or small, affected by COVID-19? Send an email to [email protected]




