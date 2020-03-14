The Isle of Wight Council and Public Health England have released a joint statement following confirmation of a second Coronavirus case on the Island.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a second Islander has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It comes exactly a week after the first case was confirmed here.

The Isle of Wight Council says if you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of either case no action is required.

The local authority says it is working alongside Public Health England and NHS colleagues in a bid to manage the impact the virus has on the Island.

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said:

“I’d like to reassure people that the council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure Islanders are protected. “If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of the confirmed cases you do not need to take any action at this time. “Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. “If you have new symptoms of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for seven days from when your symptoms started. “It is really important that in order to protect others, you don’t go to your doctor, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.”

Measures to take

The government has continued to stress that the most important thing people can do to protect themselves remains washing their hands more often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water.

Make sure you cough or sneeze into a tissue, put it in a bin and wash your hands.

The government is also asking for anyone who shows certain symptoms (see below) to self-isolate for seven days, regardless of whether they have travelled to affected areas.

This means you should stay at home and avoid all but essential contact with others for seven days from the point of displaying mild symptoms, to slow the spread of infection.

Symptoms

The symptoms are: a high temperature (37.8 degrees and above) AND/OR a new, continuous cough.

People do not need to call NHS 111 to go into self-isolation. If symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days, you should contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk.

If you have no internet access, call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999.



