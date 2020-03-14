The UK and Ireland are to be added to America’s European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agency.

The new restrictions are expected to begin on Monday night.

It is thought that American citizens, green card holders and others will still be allowed to return home to the US.

However, they will be sent to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, the AP news agency reported.

There have been 50 deaths in the US, Donald Trump said in a news conference at the White House.

He told reporters he had his temperature taken before entering the room.

The president also revealed he had been tested for COVID-19, but had not yet received the result.

An 82-year-old woman has become New York’s first coronavirus fatality, authorities there said.

Ten more people have died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases exceeded 1,100.

More follows…

