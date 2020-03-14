World famous football freestyler Dan Magness is on the Isle of Wight today (Saturday).

He will be at the opening of Utilita’s Energy Hub in Newport.

Football fans will be able to see his tricks and tips, and have a go themselves.

There will also be signed copies of the Football Manager 2020 computer game up for grabs for those who take part.

Live music, balloon modelling and face painting will also be on offer at the event.

Utilita says its energy hub will give Islanders a chance to explore ways to make their energy go further, while paying less.

Things kick off from 11am in Newport High Street.



