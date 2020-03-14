An Isle of Wight school has apologised to parents after its official email chain was compromised by hackers yesterday (Friday).

A number of emails were sent to parents and students from ‘an individual’ purporting to be from Christ The King College.

Among the messages sent out was a recipe to make mashed potato, while another simply read “yeeeet”.

Christ the King says it is ‘very sorry’ for any distress caused and is working hard to fix the ‘ICT issue’.

Nora Ward, head of school, said:

“Regrettably Christ the King College appears to have been subject to an ICT issue, in which an individual has made a targeted impersonation of official school communication. “I am very sorry for distress this might have caused you. We are working quickly to rectify the situation.”

Parents – or anyone who received an email – are being urged to forward them to [email protected], so that any false communication can be investigated fully.



