A fire at a property in Newport last night (Friday) has prompted a police investigation.

Hampshire Constabulary says it is treating the blaze at a home on Barton Road as arson.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called, alongside police, after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a flat between 11pm and 11.28pm.

Police say no one was hurt in the blaze and officers are now appealing for help:

“Fortunately no-one was in the property at the time and no injuries have been reported. Officers are treating the incident as arson and are conducting a number of enquiries. “If you have any information about this incident or if you were in the vicinity and saw or heard anything suspicious around this time, please get in touch.”

You can call police on 101 and quoting crime reference number 44200096016.



