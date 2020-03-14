A second case of Coronavirus has been recorded on the Isle of Wight today (Saturday), bringing the total number here to two.

The government has released its daily figures, showing 1,140 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK.

In total, 21 people have died in the UK according to NHS figures.

Portsmouth has also recorded its first case today.

The news comes exactly a week after Public Health England confirmed the Island’s first case, as previously reported.

Isle of Wight Radio has approached the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.

Yesterday (Friday), a preschool in East Cowes said it was closing for a deep clean.

Meanwhile, the regulator of the Isle of Wight’s ferry operators said it will allow passengers to remain in their vehicles while onboard.

What to do if you have symptoms

Stay at home for seven days if you have either:

a high temperature

a new continuous cough

This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

Public Health England will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.



