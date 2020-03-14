Popular Isle of Wight event, ‘March of the Mods’, will be back in Ryde for 2020 – and there’s a world record attempt planned too.

The nationwide event, which takes place in March, will hold the Isle of Wight leg on March 28. The Island leg is the only one that holds a march between venues, with DJ’s and live music at each.

Organisers of the popular event will be aiming to break the world record for the worlds longest Nutty Ska Train dance, popularised by the band Madness.

It’s hoped that up to 500 people will line-up to ska dance along Ryde Seafront – beating the current unofficial record of 423.

1 of 2

It’s all to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust and Tonic Music for mental health – all of the donations made go directly to the charity as all the artists play for free, with over £26,500 raised on the Isle of Wight so far & £600,000 nationwide.

The day starts at 1pm Ryde Pavilion with Dj Kath Tan followed at 1.30pm by Tonics Ska Choir with an hour of some of Ska’s biggest tunes sung live by the UK’s No1 ska choir.

If you’d like to take part in the world record attempt, you’ll need to be at the seafront by 2PM to register.

You can find more information on the events website.





