With only weeks to go before the start of the speedway season, the Island Speedway team have been hit by unexpected news.

The Isle of Wight’s ‘Wightlink’ Warriors team building plans have been delivered a broadside with the sudden and unexpected revelation that new recruit Macauley Leek has relinquished his team spot.

Writing on his Facebook page, Leek posted, “Sadly I’ve had to step away from team place at Isle of Wight due to lack of sponsorship and funds to rebuild my equipment to a good competitive level”.

A stunned Warrior’s co-promoter Barry Bishop said,

“This news has come out of the blue as neither Martin (Widman, co-promoter) nor I had any idea that there might be a problem with Macauley coming to tapes after he reassured our Team Manager Jackie Vatcher previously. “I still believe he could be a real asset to our side, however that said, the clock is ticking down rapidly and we must explore other options without delay”.





